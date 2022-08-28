Nigerian singer Davido has left many gushing as he performed one of his hit songs Fall with his mentor Usher

This comes as Davido linked up with the American singer in Las Vegas where he expressed his excitement to meet the singer

The video showed Usher showing some dance moves he was known for as Davido performed on stage amid cheers from the audience

Popular singer and DMW label boss Davido is making headlines over a video of him performing his hit song Fall with American singer Usher, who he said is his mentor.

The video saw Usher showing off serious dance moves as Davido performed on stage, with the audience cheering the two celebrities.

American singer Usher shows dance moves. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

This is coming after Davido had expressed excitement over linking up with the singer in Las Vegas.

See the video below:

Fans gush as Davido performs Fall with Usher

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from some of Davido’s fans and followers, see them below:

jnrpope:

"BIG NAMES DOING BIG THINGS ONLY : no distractions."

obaksolo:

"Things I LOVE to See❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ OBO BADDEST ❤️."

valchie_kings_113:

"I saw it coming davido sabi use opportunity nice one."

slashazhandle:

" When you work so hard till you and your mentor Rock and share a stage together… so beautiful to see This does not come by only fasting and praying but with smart work, a good team and loads of investments into marketing of your music ."

nationkoko12:

"Usher will always be King of steps,see as him dance am like 9ja person, nice one OBO."

mr__landlordd:

"Davido can vibes with anyone, OBO get zero pride ."

king_jozef:

"See how 46yrs old man dey gwara gwara ....forget , Usher is in a class of his own."

Davido scream in excitement as he parties with his mentor Usher in Las Vegas

Nigerian music star and DMW label boss David Adeleke better known as Davido trended on social media over a video of him and veteran American music star Usher.

Davido was seen partying with Usher, who he called his mentor on Friday night, August 26 in Las Vegas.

The exciting part of the video was the way the Nigerian singer known for his humility was heard hyping Usher in the background.

