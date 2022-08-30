Popular crossdresser Bobrisky in his usual fashion has started counting down to his birthday on August 31

Known for his flamboyant and extravagant spending, Bob has disclosed that his hair will be made by a stylist all the way from the United Kingdom

The crossdresser shared a video of the stylist with her bags packed, ready to come down to Nigeria

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has taken to social media to drop snippets of what his birthday this year would look like.

The effeminate celebrity is set to clock a new age on Wednesday, August 31 and in his usual fashion, will be going over and out to etch the day in people's memories.

Nigerians react as Bobrisky flies in hairstylist from the UK Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram page, Bob shared a video of the hairstylist with her bags packed ready to come down to Nigeria just to wok on his hair.

"If you think is easy fly a hairstylist from uk to style ur hair @hairfromus safe landing ❤️❤️❤️❤️ baby."

The hairstylist also shared the same video on her page, to confirm Bobrisky's claim.

Nigerians react to the video

haraphat___:

"Just Dey waste money."

hossanalube:

"Na the fake life all of us dey live , believe anything you see on net at your own risk."

_blakkout00:

"Why she pack luggages like person wey wan con dey live with Bob "

ezenwaobia:

"Person way won come naija before. See luggage "

fabulouskiddiesparties:

"Make una no sha fight ,na dat one be my own,we no get data to hear u both side of d story"

sweetmodee:

"We sha no wan hear, international dragging "

desmond_black7:

"You're indeed poor, bigshot don't make empty noise. Too bad might be surprised Big-bro wasn't the one who invited her from UK."

Muslim clerics storm Bobrisky’s N400m mansion for prayer

Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky got Nigerians talking after he finally threw a huge housewarming party for his mansion which he claimed cost him over N400 million.

The effeminate celebrity unveiled the mansion to the world on Sunday, June 19, in a star-studded and lavish ceremony.

Usually, clerics go to new houses to offer prayers of blessings as the owner moves in and Bobrisky made sure not to skip the part.

