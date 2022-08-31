In July 2021, Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Nengi Hampson got people talking after she purchased a new Range Rover worth millions of naira

Just recently, news broke on social media that the reality star's car has been seized after it was linked to a Ponzi scheme owner

Apparently, while many thought Nengi worked hard to get the ride, the Ponzi scheme owner reportedly spoiled her with it and he has been arrested

Big Brother Naija star Nengi is currently in the news, and her expensive purchase last year has been allegedly confiscated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to reports, a Ponzi scheme owner was arrested and it turned out that the Range Rover Nengi flaunted as result of her hard work a year ago, was bought with the fraudster's money.

Nigerians react to news that Nengi's car has been seized Photo credit: @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

The man has reportedly been arrested with proceeds from the crime money taken away from him.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the news

wurami_baby:

"dem go dey shout fans up Nd down."

easi_tinka:

"Where are those God when people dey, make una come ooo."

obasjousafara:

"Another man go still buy another one for her."

nathaniel_davis_jr:

"Moral lessons: don’t believe all you see on social media, especially Instagram!"

gee_blacck:

"Toor hard work pays in the mud "

maryshima_:

"She for collect the money in dollars then go buy her car ..sorry nengi."

opsyswagger:

"Moral lesson dont ever believe all you see on social media especially Instagram"

mogreenofficial:

"54 weeks ago at least she done cruise the car small.

reetahs__varieties:

"Make owner leave her abeg ,na buy Dem buy for her she nor kill person."

ceejay_dyke:

"That's my problem, why are you deceiving young girls?"

Source: Legit.ng