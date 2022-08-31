Popular crossdresser Bobrisky in his usual fashion had people anticipating his birthday on Wednesday, August 31

Apart from the photos he shared, many were surprised to see Bobrisky posing with cake and food on the bed

The low-budget display got netizen dropping reactions and hilarious speculations as to why the 'mummy of Lagos' decided to be modest

Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky surprised many with a video he shared to mark his birthday on Wednesday August 31.

Known for his lavish and extravagant lifestyle, the effeminate celebrity opted to pose with cake and food on a bed.

Bobrisky surprises Nigerians with birthday birthday Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Donning a white robe with a full face of makeup, Bobrisky propped himself up on the bed as several plates of food, fruits and a mini-sized cake spread out in front of him.

Black, white, and gold coloured balloons decorated the bed's headspace as Bobrisky moved his body to the music playing while having a taste of his cake.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Bob's video

mj.oluebube:

"I love his cake she’s so cute."

kemisola__mi:

"No be gifts suppose Dey on that bed? Shoes and designers"

stereo399:

"SHe is tensioning everybody with his birthday party she is doing for himself "

_kyra___xx:

"People Dey use designers to arrange their bed e reach bob turn he use food as per food sef cost"

omo.wunmii:

"Make September sha reach make we see the party."

grace_tips:

"The pressure is getting worseropor opor hehe."

xo_xo_nhiffy:

"Why is he or she covering SHim chest ?????"

dewunmiaa:

"Wowww it’s Like one of this “I don finally lodge” challenge videos on TikTok "

Bobrisky flies in hairstylist from the UK ahead of birthday

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky took to social media to drop snippets of what his birthday this year would look like.

The effeminate celebrity in his usual fashion will be going over and out to etch the day in people's memories.

Taking to his Instagram page, Bob shared a video of a hairstylist with her bags packed, ready to come down to Nigeria just to work on his hair.

