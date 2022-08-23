Popular controversial crossdresser Bobrisky is in the news yet again over money matters just days before his birthday

The effeminate dresser took to his social media pages to call out a fashion stylist, identified as Maklinscout, for failing to do a job she had already paid an advance for

Bobrisky also noted in his lengthy rant that he had reported the young designer at 8 different police stations as he threatened to make him pay through his nose for trying to defraud him

Famous controversial Nigerian crossdresser Olanrewaju Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky has been trending online after taking to his social media page to call out a young fashion stylist for refusing to do a job she already paid an advance for.

The designer has been identified as Maklinscout. The young man was in the news months back for calling out actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson for not paying his balance after he designed the dress she wore to the 2022 AMVCA awards.

Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky threatens to make fashion stylist rot in jail for not doing his job Photo credit:@bobrisky222/@styled_by_maklinscout

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky, in a lengthy rant, slammed Maklinscout for receiving a sum of 1.5m of a 3.7m styling deal for her birthday shoot but has refused to hold up his end of the bargain.

However, after a close look through the receipts, Bob shared online the agreement was that he would pay Maklinscout 3m in advance and a 700k balance after the job is completed.

The effeminate dresser in her rant said he paid him 1.5m and was expecting to at least see some form of work or even if it was just one look of the 8 she paid for to know that the job was going to be ready on time.

Bobrisky threatens to make Maklincout rotten behind bars and petitions 8 police stations to arrest him

Bobrisky also revealed in her post that she had reported Maklinscout at 8 major police stations to show the young stylist that he isn't the type of person to take for granted.

She vowed to make him rotten behind bars, claiming she has reported him in several high places.

However, in some of the receipts posted online, Maklinscout lamented about Bobrisky refusing to hold up his end of their agreement, which as that he would balance him 1.5m of the advance 3m the next day after she made the first payment.

He noted that Bob had refused that he would not pay for makeup and photography, nor would she even tag him when she shares pictures of his work. He went on to ask for Bobrisky's account to refund him.

However, the effeminate dresser responded, saying he was in trouble and would only collect the refund directly.

See the receipts of the chats and Bobrisky's lengthy rant below:

See how netizens reacted to the call out by Bobrisky:

@olufunmi10_.couture:

"Bob wetin be 2M wey you dey rant . A whole 400M house Landlord "

@vendorsinlagosng:

"This guy again? After the whole DSF gist?"

@zatoplumpsis:

"But u guys agreed u would pay 3m upfront, u didn't stick to it and u are saying he has defaulted... he knows Bob doesn't pay people their balance na y d guy too no gree do the work finish. Agreement is agreement. if u don pay d 3m and he no con work now, ehn ehn. That's a diff story."

@dg01335:

"Na mumu Dey believe Bob ."

@0lamide.a:

"Why the guy no go wan collect him balance , when you are known for debt."

@callmedamy:

"I no fit ever believe bob."

@veronicasdaughter:

"Bob na Linus. Maybe dem don tell the guy say Senior man no dey pay."

@everyone.loves.gracie:

"Bobrisky the guy dey fear because dem say you too dey owe vendors."

@ginia_barbie:

"Bob can still make this up and plan with the guy just to trend. Believe senior man as ur risk."

Weeks after N400m mansion party, Bobrisky reportedly lands in court over unpaid debt

Legit.ng recalls when the controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, trended on social media following reports that he was allegedly summoned to the magistrate court in Lagos over unpaid debts.

Instagram blogger with the username, Gistreal, had taken to the platform with a photo of the effeminate celebrity during a court session.

Bobrisky was allegedly summoned to court over an unpaid debt owed to a jewellery seller.

Source: Legit.ng