A Nigerian stylist has taken to social media to call out actress Dorcas Shola Fapson over unpaid debt

Identified as Manklinscout, he stated that she has refused to pay the balance of the N420k dress he made for her

According to screenshots shared she only paid 200k and has refused to balance up because she was displeased with the outcome

Reacting to his call out, the actress revealed that he not only failed to deliver what she wanted but also brought the outfit late

The Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards may be over but the drama the event has caused is far from its end.

Nollywood actress and DJ, Dorcas Shola Fapson, is currently the topic of discussion on social media over an unpaid debt.

The actress paid N200k out of the N420k charged for the dress. Credit: @ms_dsf and @styled_by_maklinscout

Stylist calls out Ms DSF over unpaid debt

A designer identified on Instagram as @styled_by_manklinscout has called out the MTV Shuga star after he designed the dress which she wore to the AMVCA.

According to him, the actress had reached out two days before the event requesting a dress be made for her.

After they had concluded the price which was N420,000, she deposited the sum of N200,000.

Manklin Scout revealed that despite the request being on short notice and her deposit not enough to buy the materials needed, he went on with the job, using his money to cover the expenses pending when she’d pay the balance.

"If you didn’t like it why did you wear it please? You even posed for pictures and videos that same night," part of his post reads.

Ms DSF responds to callout

In response to the call out, DSF took to her Instagram Story to address the stylist as she shared her own side of the story.

According to her, the dress which was delivered was a subpar version of what she had wanted.

She went on to state that he delivered the dress when the ceremony was almost over, and still did some stitching while the dress was on her.

Accusing him of using her name to chase clout, she posted a voice note of the stylist apologizing for everything and questioned why he came out to drag her.

According to the actress, the dress is no longer in her possession as the stylist took back the dress with him after the event.

