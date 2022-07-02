Bobrisky has allegedly landed in court just a few weeks after throwing a lavish housewarming party

A photo of the crossdresser making an appearance at a court in Ajah is currently making the rounds in the online community

Social media users had different things to say about the matter with many calling out Bobrisky for leading a fake life

Controversial cross dresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky is currently trending on social media following reports that he was allegedly summoned to a magistrate court in Lagos over unpaid debts.

An Instagram blogger with the username, Gistreal, had taken to the platform with a photo of the effeminate celebrity during a court session.

It was alleged that Bobrisky was summoned to court over issues of unpaid debt owed to a jewellery seller.

Social media users react

obfcollections said:

"Somebody cannot do affidavit in peace again?."

kinggiwa said:

"Na the Gold shim still wear come o."

kimmay429 said:

"Just pay ur debts and save urself all the embarrassment."

roselinetasha said:

"Chai see wetin fake life dey cause? Wahala be like Raleigh bicycle aswear."

storm_shine_snow said:

"But how did he go to court as a woman when he is still legally a man… isn’t that a crime?"

ayomideolaosebikan said:

"He said he is going to his boyfriend aus na on snap‍♀️how did he get to court fa?"

Jeweller calls out Bobrisky

In September 2021, Legit.ng reported that a jeweller took to social media to call out popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, and accused him of owing her millions.

The gold seller claimed Bob has held on to her pieces of jewellery for months and even used if for his birthday photo shoot.

According to the vendor, she was triggered to expose the crossdresser after he called out his ex-bestie, Tonto Dikeh, and claimed he owed him money for years.

The jeweller accused Bob of being a heartless and wicked person. She also called him a chronic debtor. She also admitted to being triggered and exposing Bobrisky’s debt after he called out Tonto for also owing him.

