A pretty Oyinbo damsel has been seen in a viral video pursuing a handsome black man so as to collect his phone number

But before the hot pursuit, the young man had made the first move by giving the lady a balloon and kissing her hand

The lady therefore probably want to return the romantic gesture and she collected the man's number to give him a call later

A young black man saw an Oyinbo damsel and decided to make his move in a very creative and romantic way.

He approached the lady from the back, tapped her shoulders and gave her a beautiful balloon.

The lady collected the man's phone number.

Source: Instagram

The pretty lady collected the nice balloon without any hesitation, but that was not all. The man then knelt down and kissed her hand as she stretched it for him in public.

But just immediately after the romantic moment, the young man stood up and started going his way without further ado.

The lady chases after him

The pretty lady probably felt the urge to know more about the man, so she ran after him, pursuing him hotly until she caught up with him.

She then collected his phone number, probably to call him later. Netizens have taken to the comment section to share their views after the video was reshared by @mufasatundedednut.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users

The video has attracted heavy comments from Instagram users. See some of the comments below:

@obaksolo said:

"Omo if you try am for NAIJA babe. The rest is left to you."

@ogbolor commented:

"Shebi una see as she run follow am o..... for here boys dey collect slap as their knee touch ground for public."

@_surprisesbyrose said:

"But then lesson 2 show love in anyway you can sha don’t ask me for lesson 1 though."

@kentdeplug commented:

"Nija girls left the group."

@benbills007 said:

"Naija babes their body too dey hot..If that was Naija babe,,you go hear the “abeg getat” loud and clear."

