Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido, is in the news again and this time, it has to do with a priceless incident that involved him and a fan

In a video making the rounds, Davido allowed a starstruck fan to have a feel of his costly diamond chain

The Stand Strong crooner was exchanging pleasantries with some folks when he noted the fan focused on his chain

Nigerian singer Davido made a fan's day after he allowed him to have a feel of his expensive diamond chain.

It cannot be confirmed where the singer was when the clip was taken, but he could be seen exchanging pleasantries with some men in an apartment of sort.

The fan was starstruck. Photo Credit: TikTok/@jide_raw

Source: UGC

He was greeting another fellow when he observed a starstruck boy in Laker's singlet admiringly pointing at his chain as if to want to touch it.

With a welcoming smile, the singer consented, and the happy fan excitedly touched the chain.

A caption on the short clip shared on TikTok indicated that the fan would be shaking Davido's hands that day for the first time.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

HOLYGAN said:

"That look wey he look this guys ennnnn stop following me."

user4374876160249 said:

"The boy do assive him won talk negative word about the ice na why OBO shift from him to another position na enn the boy follow him."

Suleiman sanusi said:

"This is the reason why I love this guy like is an understatement. more wins sir."

Ask__of__marvis said:

"Man so hamble and down to earth forever my favorite 001."

Destiny Nerry said:

"Davido is the best guy you won’t see other artist like this they will be forming."

Source: Legit.ng