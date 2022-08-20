A young Nigerian man married to an oyinbo lady has stirred massive reactions online with the video of his wife

A person who complained that Nigerians are leaving ladies in their country to marry a foreigner got an apt response

Many people who watched the couple's video praised them as some men said that they would want to be like the husband some day

A young Nigerian man married to an oyinbo lady has made a video response to a person who tried to criticise his relationship.

In the video, his wife flaunted their wedding ring while they were aboard a plane as the young man did the same thing.

Many people said that the couple really look cute together. Photo source: TikTok/@bullaumeh

Source: UGC

Apt response

Many people loved the response he gave the hateful comment as some Nigerians said that they are also looking for an oyinbo woman to marry.

There were some who funnily wanted to know if his wife has a family member that could link up with.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with thousands of views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Herman Emeka Mac said:

"...our sisters here keep billing us and not being supportive."

4pf142 said:

"me na white I go marry if my soulmate dey Naija omoor make God make me single for life."

Gabriel said:

"How far she no get cousin Abi younger sister wey i fit marry."

Mylx said:

"Shay the sisters wey no get sense."

Kim_Chris_jellum said:

"when all our sisters don focus on ashawo business weytin you wan make we marry."

Truth don’t care how u feel said:

"When your sisters no dey hear word."

ChettyFdont> said:

"Hahahaha do what makes you happy enjoy lovelies."

Source: Legit.ng