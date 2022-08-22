Mothers were given the surprise of their lives and left entertained after a young man joined them for their August meeting

The daring youth who was dressed like a woman sported their native wrapper and blouse on a green flip flop

Upon being introduced by the women's leader, the young man entertained the ladies and event struck poses with some of them

A young Nigerian man decided to join mothers at their August meeting and recorded what went down at the popular occasion.

In a hilarious video shared by the man on TikTok via his handle @puppitalker, he sported a green flip flop on a native wrapper and blouse like every other mum at the yearly meeting.

He entertained the mums at their meeting. Photo Credit: TikTok/@puppitalker

Source: UGC

As he got close to the high table, the anchor and women's leader having identified the stranger in their midst began to engage him.

He faked being a new mum

Speaking in Igbo dialect, the woman jokingly remarked that he came at the right time as they were at the program point of registering new members.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The funny youth when quizzed told the mums that he has been married for three years and has four children.

The mothers were entertained by the youth who acted like he was a new mum who wanted to join the group. Some mums took pictures with him, while others recorded him with their phones.

Legit.ng learnt that the incident happened at an August meeting that was held in Nkwerre, Imo state.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user2152976521689 said:

"Wow this is lovely thank you for putting smiles on their faces."

Veraah said:

"I was practically smiling from the beginning to the end."

IYKE OBI813 said:

"Igbo amaka i really enjoyed the voice of that lady speaking she speaks like my mum God bless u mothers."

Zendimah said:

"Hahaha best thing u did putting smile on their faces means alot look at how they are happy."

Jhaneibonsi said:

"I'm not igbo but omor...Igbo Amakasee beauty everywhere."

Nigerian man enters female hostel dressed as a lady to allegedly steal gas cylinder

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had been apprehended after he dressed as a lady and gained access to a female hostel to steal a gas cylinder.

The young man identified as Jika John, 25, however, denied the allegation, saying he went to the school to see a lady and not to steal as alleged.

Jika said he was wrongly accused, insisting that he dressed as a woman for easy access into the hostel so as to see his girlfriend.

But the Adamawa state police command would have none of that as they have held on to Jika, insisting he went there to steal.

Source: Legit.ng