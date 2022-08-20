Despite Heavy downpour, Nollywood actors and actresses stormed the candlelight and night of tribute in honour of the late Ada Ameh

The event, which was part of a week-long programme put in place by the Actors Guild of Nigeria to celebrate the life of the late actress, was held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos

Nollywood stars such as Zeb Ejiro, Kate Henshaw, Segun Arinze, Olumide Oworu, Charles Inoje, Chinedu Ikedieze, Emeka Okoye and many more were faces spotted at the event by Legit.ng

Candlelight and night of tribute for late actress Ada Ameh organized by the Actors Guild of Nigeria was held yesterday, August 19, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere Lagos.

It was a night of tributes as Nollywood stars, especially the cast and crew of the popular television series The Johnsons, stormed the event to pay their respect to the late actress, who was a major part of the series.

Nollywood stars storm Ada Ameh's night of tribute. Credit: Femi Oguntayo (Legit.ng)

Source: Original

The event started with a walk for Ada Ameh to the stadium, and the tributes followed. Despite the heavy downpour, they all stayed and continued with the programme expressing their love for the late actress.

Actress Kate Henshaw, the chairman planning committee for the programme, appreciated them for coming out while addressing guests at the event and urged them to be more united.

She said:

“We appreciate everyone that has contributed one thing or the other for the success of this event; for those who are here also, we appreciate your presence too, and it is a contribution. However, I also want to urge us all to stick together more. We should come together more when we are alive, not only when somebody dies.

Veteran actor Zeb Ejiro who also spoke at the event during the testimony sessions, described the late actress as his daughter and shared how he auditioned her for a movie during her early years in the industry.

One of the lead characters in The Johnsons series, Charles Inoje, who also spoke on behalf of the cast and crew members, said even though Ada died at a young was an achiever.

Other Nollywood stars at the event were Zeb Ejiro, Kate Henshaw, Segun Arinze, Olumide Oworu, Charles Inoje, Chinedu Ikedieze, Emeka Okoye, Ayo Adesanya, Grace Amah and many more.

Late Ada Ameh’s younger sister reacts to misconceptions about their family, announces burial dates

Legit.ng also reported that younger sister to Ada Ameh, Abahi Ameh has come out to rebuff some misconceptions about the family of the late actress.

According to the late actress' younger sister, contrary to some false impressions in public about their family, they are large and functional and can never be wiped off.

She, however, announced that the family has started preparations for the burial and has agreed on August 25 and 26 for the burial ceremony.

