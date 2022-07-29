Younger sister to Ada Ameh, Abahi Ameh has come out to rebuff some misconceptions about the family of the late actress

According to the late actress' younger sister, contrary to some false impressions in public about their family, they are large and functional and can never be wiped off

She, however, announced that the family has started preparations for the burial and has agreed on August 25 and 26 for the burial ceremony

Late Nollywood actress Ada Ameh's younger sister Abahi Ameh has addressed the public in reaction to some wrong impressions the public has about the family.

She made this address via a video on her Instagram page @amehabahi as she described how her late sister was so dear to the family.

Ada Ameh's younger sister speaks up. Credit: @amehabahi

Source: Instagram

According to her, they have read several messages from members of the public about their family not being in existence and that they were all gone.

She said they weren't comfortable with all these messages, which was why she and her husband thought it was pertinent she came out and addressed the public by collaborating with the late actress' page as her younger sister.

She thereby said in the caption to the Instagram video she shared that their family would not be wiped off and that people should beware of what they read or hear.

She wrote:

"Good morning everyone! How good or bad can life be? Our perception and reaction to information is paramount to one's stability. Our family can never be wiped off in Jesus name amen. We have longevity of life. Beware of what you read or hear. # Wenofitdiefinish!"

She, however, announced that August 25 and 26 had been fixed as the dates for the late Ada Ameh's burial.

Check out her video below:

Ada Ameh's family opens up in sad post

It would be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported that a family member of late actress Ada Ameh, opened up weeks after the sudden demise of the Nollywood star.

In a joint Instagram post on her personal page and late Ameh’s page, the late actress' sister noted that the movie star’s demise was no longer news.

According to her, several people carried the news of Ameh’s demise without the knowledge of her family members.

