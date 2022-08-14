It was a celebration of a life of impact at the famous Freedom Park hall on Saturday, August 13, at an event hosted in honour of Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem

The Eedris Abdulkareem Colloquium was tagged "Towards 2023, The role of artists in making our lives matter"

Eedris' recent health challenges are no secret in the public domain; however, one of the objectives of the colloquium was to help draw more attention to it

Friends and colleagues gathered on Saturday, August 13, to celebrate and draw awareness to the health challenges of veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkarim who was recently diagnosed with suffering from a kidney-related ailment.

Industry veterans, friends and colleagues gather to celebrate veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem Photo credit: @eedrisabdulkareem/Oke-Hortons Nosa

Source: Instagram

Veteran music executive and record label owner Kenny Ogungbe, known as Baba Keke, was at the event. Eedris' career soared under his Kennis Music label. He said of the rapper:

"Any day to celebrate Eedris Abdulkareem is a beautiful day; it's a day to celebrate a legend and a king. Let's celebrate our legends while they're alive."

"I was his best man on his wedding day. Eedris is a one man one wife person, since he got married he has only ever been with one woman."

The event celebrated the Nigerian rapper's life, impact and achievements and was tagged "Towards 2023, the role of artists in making our lives matter."

It was noted that Eedris is the only Nigerian artist who has consistently used his music for years to criticize and demand good governance.

One of the singer's most popular songs and a piece of evergreen music, "Jaga Jaga", was released in 2004, just some years after the country's return to democracy under President Olusegun Obasanjo's administration.

The song bemoans corruption, suffering and political assassinations in Nigeria. To date, the music still resonates, and the message it conveys still holds sway. However, the government banned the track when it was released.

The convener of the Eedris Abdulkareem colloquium, Ayo Ganiu, the executive producer of Unchained Vibes Africa, used the event to call on artists to use their music to sensitize the general public while also calling on the artistic community to become more active in civic responsibility. M Ayo Ganiu had this to say about Eedris Abdulkareem:

"He is one of the few artists still alive who uses their art to influence government. We all recall his fight with 50 Cents years back. That was also Eedris fighting for the rights of the Nigerian artists and for better treatment."

"Eedris Abdulkareem went broke for the younger generation of musicians like Wizkid, Burna Boy and other could be rich"

Freedom vibes 6.0 Eedris Abdulkareem Colloquium Photos credit: @eedrisabdulkareem/@uvafrica

Source: Instagram

Eedris Abdulkareem as an activist and social crusader

Eedris Abdulkareem, for over 20 years he's been in the music industry, is well-known for consistently being the voice of the voiceless and echoing the cries of the ordinary Nigerian people and even artists.

One of the most famous events that Eedris is known for was his fight with the American rapper 50 Cent, with whom he got in a dispute over a seat on an aeroplane. It was later discovered that the spat wasn't just about a seat but for better treatment of Nigerian artists as compared to international musicians.

The Lakreem all-stars at the Eedris Abdulkareem colloquium photo credit: Oke-Hortons Nosa

Source: Original

Myke Pam, the chairman of the Rastafarian Music body, described Eedris Abdulkareem as:

"A social crusader, a grassroots mobiliser and a humanitarian."

Famous Nigerian first internationally renowned female talking drummer, Aralola Olumuyiwa, aka Ara said of Eedris:

"He is a leader of thought, a friend and an advocate. I have known him for over 20 years.

The event was graced by friends and colleagues of the veteran rapper, including; Dede Mabiaku, Ara, his former boss Kenny Ogungbe (Baba Keke), Sam Uche Anyamele, Jude Orhorha, Jahman Anikulapo and UK-based entrepreneur and humanitarian Mariam Agbaje.

Rapper Eedris Abdulkareem Diagnosed With Kidney Failure, Begs for Prayers

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the well-known veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem had been diagnosed with kidney failure, according to a statement released by his management, Lakeem Entertainment Inc.

The artist's management revealed the rapper had been undergoing dialysis at St Nicholas hospital in Lagos state.

According to a statement released via Eedris' official Instagram page, he would be undergoing a kidney transplant at the end of this month as they called for prayers from fans and concerned Nigerians on behalf of the singer.

