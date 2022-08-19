Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest is a lover man who likes to show off his beloved wife, Angel Gold Okechukwu online

Cubana Cheifpriest and his wife sure know how to enjoy life as they have peppered their numerous followers with beautiful couple's moment

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the times the socialite and his wife have served couples' goals online

He might be the nightlife king in the country and the celebrity barman but, Cubana Chiefpriest is definitely a loving man who admires and loves his wife, Angel Gold Okechukwu.

The foremost socialite has served his numerous followers with a lot of enviable moments with his wife on social media so much that they can't just look away.

Cubana Chiefpriest and wife serve couples' goals. Credit: @_deangels

Source: Instagram

1. Cubana Chiefpriest buys Benz for Angel

Cubana Chiefpriest surprised his wife on her birthday as he showered her with a brand new ride on her birthday.

He revealed that he asked her what she wants on her special day and he delivered it to her in a romantic version.

The celebrity barman got his wife a G-Class of the 63' AMG Mercedes Benz, check out the post below:

2. Private jet

Cubana Chiefpriest and his Angel showed doings when they shared a photo from a private jet.

Angel gave movie star Eniola Badmus credits for capturing the beautiful moment.

Check out the post below:

3. Life in Santorini

Everyone desires to have that Santorini, Greece experience, but Cubana Chiefpriest and his wife have been their done that.

The couple shared an enjoyment video from their time in Santorini and Cubana bragged about knowing how to spend money and enjoy life.

Watch one of the videos below:

4. During son's graduation

Angel and her husband gushed over their child, Donald on his graduation day.

The proud parent ensured they attended the event and celebrate with their son.

Angel shared a video of the graduation party on her Instagram page, check it out below:

5. On Father's Day

Angel shared a beautiful photo of herself and Cubana Chiefpriest on Father's Day and showered her man with heartwarming words.

The photo got her fans gushing over their love for each other.

Check it out below:

6. During Cubana Chiefpriest's birthday

Angel sure knows how to celebrate her man and she jumps at every opportunity flaunt him to the world.

The lovely woman serenaded her man with a beautiful photo of them embracing each other and showered praises on Cubana Chiefpriest.

Check out the post below:

7. The Bodrum, Turkey

The lovebirds took their love game to Bodrum, Turkey and they peppered their fans back home with enjoyment videos.

Cubana Chiefpriest shared moment he enjoyed life in the city with is woman and fans can'g just look away from them.

Check out the post below:

Pay me my money

The celebrity club owner was earlier dragged online for owing less than a million naira for almost two years.

Killaboigram called out Cubana Chiefpriest, asking him not to take his generosity for stupidity.

The young man continued by saying that the rich man sprays money at different events and does numerous giveaways for Instagram validation but has refused to pay his debt.

Source: Legit.ng