Popular socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has been called out by a young man for refusing to pay for a jacket he bought almost two years ago

The man identified as Killaboigram noted that he has been quiet for too long but he sees Chiefpriest doing numerous giveaways for online validation

Killaboigram also shared screenshots of their conversations where Chiefpriest kept promising and failing

Celebrity club owner and millionaire, Cubana Chiefpriest has been dragged online for owing less than a million naira for almost two years.

Killaboigram took to his Instagram store channel to call out Chiefpriest, asking him not to take his generosity for stupidity.

Man claims Cubana Chiefpriest has been owing him 700k for almost two years. Photo credit: @killaboigram/@cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Pay me my money

The young man continued by saying that the rich man sprays money at different events and does numerous giveaways for Instagram validation but has refused to pay his debt.

Killaboigram disclosed that the messages he sends to Chiefpriest get read and ignored yet the club owner continues to act oblivious.

He then went on to share a series of screenshots from the interaction beginning from the moment Cubana Chiefpriest reached out to him to purchase a jacket.

Killaboigram successfully sent out the jacket, getting the money then became stories back and forth with unfulfilled promises.

Nigerians react

futballpunter:

"My brother whenever dey tell u “I gat u” Run oh."

seyishay:

"This is how a lot of supposed rich people act."

ebuka_nyovest:

"If it’s true... make Odogwu chief priest pay."

iamahmedsuleman:

"Social media no be real life, no be person wey allegedly pay rain makers the other day."

bigbaebiii:

"Seems like they're close pals. It's how we owe our friends but since we're so close to them,we don't take it seriously. Well, e nuh concern me."

duhh_its_trendii:

"Blue ticks mean absolutely nothing. Imagine 700k nah wetin you no fit pay pesin, but you wear the cloth even post am for gram."

