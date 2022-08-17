A video of an Arab man and a black worker dancing to the Nigerian hit song Overdosing has warmed hearts on the net

The worker who works at a coffee bar began dancing to the song as the customer was about to enter his car

Without any hesitation, the Arab customer got out of the car and vibed hard with the barista who was more than excited

Netizens have gushed over a video of an Arab man who patronised a coffee bar dancing to the Nigerian hit song Overdosing by Mavins crew with a barista.

The barista in the video has been identified as Samson Waithaka Njathi, an African man in Abu Dhabi, who is famed for dancing with customers and sharing the clips on TikTok via his handle @samboy254.

Both customer and worker vibed to the Nigerian hit song. Photo Credit: TikTok/@samyboy254

Source: UGC

Samson, who sported his work apron, this time stood by the car of the Arab man and was showing off some local dance steps.

The Arab man who was already in the car, got the virus of the song and stepped out to join the barista.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Both men had a nice time as they vibed in similar dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Carol said:

"People forget that sio waarabu wote wabaya.. but majority of them are devil's... this right here is beautiful ."

everythingyasmin said:

"The locals are always the best African friendly they always look out for others I love them."

adenike6 said:

"Na there dance steps wey dey always use on hip-hop songs dey crack me always."

PRINCE K said:

"Being friendly costs nothing just be friendly always... I love it."

Laurinage Goldone said:

"Nice to know that some of them are really simple gud one mehn u Mk u boss business grow with this."

Nigerian lady caught dancing at the office by her boss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boss had caught his female employee dancing at work.

The female employee in long sleeves and trousers was having fun at her workplace and was recording herself dancing to the song Sugarcane remix by singer Camidoh featuring Mayorkun and Darkoo.

She danced with great energy and happiness backing a staircase that was empty at first. However, some seconds into her dancing, a man who appeared to be her boss could be seen in a suit and with a newspaper making his way down the staircase.

In the clip the lady shared on TikTok, the man stopped in his tracks to enjoy his employee's showcase.

Source: Legit.ng