Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid, has join a host of other people in the world who have sent their condolence messages to late singer, Joey Grant better known as Joeybass

Wizkid shared moment he and the late musician performed at his show in London O2 Arena and payed his tribute to him

The Made in Lagos crooner also thanked him for their time together, Nigerians have reacted to his condolence message to his colleague

Nigerian singer Wizkid is in a mourning mood after he shared a post about a deceased music instrumentalist, Joey Grant better known as Joeybass,

The Made in Lagos crooner took to his Instagram page to share his condolence to the late British music expert as he spoke fondly about the times they shared together.

Wizkid pays tribute to Joeybass. Credit: @wizkidayo @joeybass

Source: Instagram

Wizkid thanked Joeybass for sharing the light with him as he shared a screenshot of how they shut down the London O2 Arena together during his concert.

The singer captioned his tribute post as:

"RIP Joey, thank you for sharing your light with me."

Check out Wizkid's post below:

Nigerians react to Wizkid tribute to Joeybass

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Wizkid's tribute to the late British musician.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iknowwiz:

"This is the first time I'm seeing our Starboy like this, even though I don't too sabi who die, RIP to the dead. Stay strong Wizkid."

Kendralee:

"Life is indeed vanity, Joeybass is gone, the music world will miss you, keep resting man."

daniel_regha._

"Wizkid, reach out to Burna & advise him to address the issue at hand; If u are truly his friend, u will do the needful immediately. People's lives are on the line cos of d!srespectful act. This isn't the first time Burna has reportedly cause chaos & kept silent, it's displeasing."

Star Boy's legal wife - Fans hail Jada

Wizkid is reportedly expecting a second child with his third baby mama, Jada Pollock.

After many months of keeping the news away from fans and hiding her belly, a photo recently made the rounds on social media showing a heavily pregnant Jada.

In the photo, Jada was seen in a black maxi gown with her very protruding belly as she posed beside her father.

After the photo went viral, a number of internet users, especially Wizkid’s fans, reacted to it in different ways.

