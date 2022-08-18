Popular Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, got his fans and followers salivating after sharing a lovely video with his wife, De Angel

The beautiful couple decided to visit Santorini, Greece and shared the hilarious moment to their fans back home

Cubana Chiefpriest bragged that having money is not enough, and Nigerians have dropped hilarious comments on the post

Popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest is known for living an expensive lifestyle on social media, and he has once again peppered his fans with his latest post on Instagram.

The celebrity barman decided to take his beloved wife De Angel to Santorini in Greece to enjoy the scenery of the lovely city.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares photos with wife in Santorini. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The couple took to their Instagram pages to share moments from Santorini with their fans back home, and most of the fans cannot take their eyes off them.

Cubana Chiefpriest shared the video and bragged about knowing how to enjoy life.

According to him:

"Good Morning No Be To Get Money, You Sabi Chop This Life."

Check out his post below:

His wife, De Angels also shared photos of their times in Santorini, check her post below:

Nigerians react to Cubana Chiefpriest and his wife's posts

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Cubana Chiefpriest and De Angel's posts about their times in Santorini.

Noorahblu:

"I sabi chop life but I no get money."

Ojb_money:

"See those couples over there I believe they've been there for long and no single Camara around them."

Sam.okeke.1217:

"Nah only food Una dey chop. Same food wey dey 9ja."

Letbeckyshop:

"Life should be enjoyed .....da Cubana having breakfast in style."

Onyiibestchinemeze:

"Odogwu wey Sabi spend on his wife Omo ur money dey show for ur wife body.. money good ooo."

