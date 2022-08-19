Former BBNaija season 5 star, Kiddwaya got social media buzzing when he made a hilarious statement about his wealth

The billionaire's son noted that he is richer than music superstars Burna Boy and Wizkid, but he prefers to be low key

Kiddwaya's video sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community as some of them noted that he should have added Davido to the list

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition star, Kiddwaya got people talking when he bragged about how wealthy he is.

The rich kid noted that he loves the low-key and not showing-off lifestyle, which is why most people don't know his money is long.

Kiddwaya says he is richer than Burna Boy and Wizkid.



Kiddwaya revealed that he is richer than Nigerian music superstars Wizkid and Burna Boy, but he doesn't like to flaunt his wealth.

He made the controversial statement during an Instagram live session, and fans cannot help but talk about it.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Kiddwaya's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Kiddwaya's statement about being richer than Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Arowealth:

"Why you no add Davido name join."

Rasaq_blessing1:

"You mean your father's money."

Adegokeadenle:

"Person wey dey chill with Davido why he no mention Davido? You get Money you come Big Brother house."

Iam_therealvic:

"Davido money self no still reach kid own. This guy no lie sha."

Eghosa_peter960:

"Oga shut up you no reach Portable for money sef, wetin make you go BBNaija."

Zerobelt01477:

"Dude get money forget wether nah papa get am or mama."

Ayeman7:

"E different because you nor work for your own but those other 2 guys don dey hustle for their own since and then your papa money dey pamper you."

Burna Boy brags about being richer than Wizkid and Davido

Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy went on his Instagram live to brag about his success.

The Twice As Tall crooner answered questions from fans who claimed his colleagues Wizkid and Davido are richer than he is.

Burna Boy boasted about making more money than the two artistes and noted that if they tried to show disrespect, he will show receipts.

