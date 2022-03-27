Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently went live on his Instagram page to brag about his success

The Twice As Tall crooner answered questions from fans who claimed his colleagues, Wizkid and Davido, are richer than he is

Burna Boy boasted about making more money than the two artistes and noted that if they tried to show disrespect, he will show receipts

Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, caused a buzz on social media on March 26, 2022, when he made a rare extended appearance on his Instagram live.

The top musician seemed to dedicate his Live session to bragging about his wealth compared to other big artists in the industry.

In the videos that later made the rounds online, Burna boasted about being more wealthy and making more money than Davido and Wizkid.

Burna Boy brags about being wealthier than Davido and Wizkid. Photos: @burnaboygram, @wizkidayo, @davido

This happened when the Twice As Tall crooner responded to comments from some viewers on his Instagram live session.

I get money pass Wizkid - Burna Boy

On the Instagram live, Burna read out a comment from a viewer that stated that “Wizzy get money pass you.”

To that, Burna quickly responded by saying: “No, he don’t.” He also added that even though Wizkid is his guy, he still makes more money than the Made In Lagos star.

See video below:

Burna Boy bursts into laughter after fan claimed Davido is richer

Also on Instagram live, Burna continued to read comments from viewers and he read one that stated: “But Davido get money pass you.”

In response to that, the self-styled African Giant burst into laughter and said: “How?”

Not stopping there, Burna added that he knows how much everybody makes and that it is why he was talking the way he did.

He also added that if any of these artists did any disrespect, then he would expose them because he doesn’t care.

In his words:

“I do know how much everybody makes bro, that’s why I'm talking like this, I don’t give a fu*ck. And If they do any disrespect then I will expose them because I don’t care.”

See the video below:

Burna also said:

“I don’t know why you think I'll be joking when I say I’m the highest paid. It’s facts, anybody wey e pain, go and get more money than me then, work hard.”

Internet users react

Burna Boy’s claims on Instagram raised mixed reactions online. Read some comments below:

Blurix45:

“Wizzy don too give am chances.”

Alake_natural:

“He is still a baby .”

Remistikal:

“Pride. Pride. Pride. Pride. Pride. Pride. Pride. Pride. Pride pride pride. Pride. Pride .”

Obaksolo:

“Before nko BURNA get money Pass BUHARI and DANGOTE .”

Kingsmovic:

“Wizkid will everly be Golden. Baba will never respond.”

Lascodeaminu:

“Wizkid no go still talk self.”

M.shine_lee:

“I actually blame wizkid for not bragging about his personal achievements, see disrespect lol.”

Mdslim_fresh:

“And people wey dey always argue about who get money pass, no even get shishi on their own .”

Hmm.

You couldn't pay for bole: Fans tell Burna as he brags about being highest paid

Burna Boy took to social media to brag about how wealthy he is. Taking to his Twitter page, the top music star noted that despite him not deriving satisfaction from money, he is extremely wealthy.

Burna Boy then went on to explain that in the history of African music, he is the highest paid artist.

Nigerians on social media are not strangers to seeing Burna Boy blowing his trumpet. However, his recent claim caused some mixed feelings. While some people praised him, others threw shade.

One wrote:

"But can’t pay for the bole you bought. Wickedness.”

