Veteran Nigerian entertainer, D'Banj, got social media buzzing when he shared a hilarious video on Instagram

In the video, the singer was seen shopping at a Los Angeles, United States, supermarket, and he made some interesting demands

D'Banj asked the attendants to assist him in searching for some notable Nigerian local fruits, and fans have reacted to the video

Music star, D'Banj, got his fans laughing when he shared a video of the moment he went shopping at a Los Angeles mall.

The singer, who seemed to have a preference for some local Nigerian special fruits, looked for agbalumo and guava as he did his shopping in the United States.

D'Banj looks for guava and agbalumo in LA. Credit: @iambangalee.

Source: Instagram

D'Banj went to the mall's fruit session and asked attendants to assist him in looking for the local fruits as he stumbled on similar ones.

He captioned the video as:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"LA where can I find some Guava and Agbalumo."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to D'Banj's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to D'Banj's search for agbalumo and guava in America.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Varjo_vee:

"Agbalumo is not in season na."

Ezegramm:

"Baba Agbalumo season never reach na lol."

Iam_kingphy:

"How you stress yourself baba! guava! Simple."

Richloginteriorblinds:

"Come Lagos market e plenty just let me know I will buy it for you... Bangalee."

_Pea023:

"Go to the mexican or indian stores. They always have guavas."

Nelsonjoshua007:

"The feeling of being able to just express yourself and keep it real without the fear of getting casted. I trust Bangalee won't want to try this in ShopRite, especially the one located in Lekki, Lagos."

Man revisits Kanye West's invitation to Mo'Hits

D'Banj woke up the controversial issue that caused the end of his once rosy friendship with ex-partner Don Jazzy by reposting a fan's comments about it.

A fan shared his opinion on why D'Banj and Don Jazzy could have made Afrobeats bigger outside Africa when Kanye West gave them the chance.

He said Don Jazzy was comfortable with Africa's best producer tag while D'Banj had a bigger goal, and the singer reposted the comments on his Instagram story.

Source: Legit.ng