Nigerian music star Wizkid has left fans excited on social media ahead of the release of his new music project

This comes as Wizkid, in a statement, bragged about how his album released 2 years ago, was still doing well

He went on to tell his fans to keep calm as he would be dropping his album soon; his statement has, however, sparked reactions

Nigerian international artist, Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has hinted at his next music project release as he assures his many fans in a recent statement.

Machala, as fans also call him in a statement via his Instastory, said the last time he dropped a song was two years ago, and it was still doing well.

Wizkid set to drop new album. Credit: @wizkid

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"2 years since my last album release and we still getting to it! Appreciate love."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the post below:

In another statement, the music star told his fans to keep calm as he would soon drop his next project.

He wrote:

“Una popsi go soon drop, soon come.”

See the post below:

Internet users react as Wizkid hints at his new project

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

34fundz:

"if he like make he no drop I no send him music again Burna is life."

sonofancestor:

"Popsy of industry If you no blive rest."

kachi:

"Who cares about she tell me say, she tell me say."

jeklx:

"I be fc but wiz should hide with fake promises.. till I see wiz song online,I expect nothing from him."

khalid:

"Last last e go still tank like true love video, without burna or tems help, man is just like speed darlington."

bigbabewiz:

"Popsy To The Popsyless Burna & Davido."

menajanet:

"Is this guy serious, we didn't ask for this."

"Na Wizkid una put for back like upcoming artist": Reactions trails Headies Award's flyer for Best Male Artiste

With some days to this year's Headies Award, which is scheduled to take place, many lovers of the Nigerian music industry are anticipating the winners that will emerge from different categories.

A graphic image of the Best artist of the year category, which included Adekunle Gold, Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, among others, has sparked reactions on social media.

While some claimed the design made the winner glaring as Davido's picture was bigger than the rest. Others, however, queried why Wizkid's picture was placed behind others.

Source: Legit.ng