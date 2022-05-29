Nigerians have gushed over a trending video of a Nigerian dad performing at a wedding like King Sunny Ade

According to his daughter who shared the video, the live band at her cousin's wedding had given her dad the microphone to perform

And he swept her, guests and netizens who watched the video away with his energetic dance steps and performance

A Nigerian dad caused a commotion at a relative's wedding following his delectable music performance.

The man dressed in blue native attire that matched his shoes rocked the stage like a professional singer and drew a comparison with juju music legend King Sunny Ade.

The man put up a great performance. Photo Credit: @TheCakeChancery

Source: Twitter

His daughter who shared the video on Twitter couldn't help but gush over her dad.

She explained that the live band at her cousin's wedding had actually offered her dad the mic to perform.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Like the 75-year-old multi-instrumentalist, her father danced and carried himself beautifully.

He performed the singer's Merciful God song.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians hail the man's performance

@iamhoyeeme said:

"All I can say is your dad dey out on correct wristwatch oooo.

"Apparently it was at the party too and he was the first old man I sighted with his wrist watch ."

@Calebdenze said:

"Your papa dey move like popstar weh done go tours tire. See as e dey move dey avoid the mic wires, you will know this is a born and experienced entertainer."

@BeebahBlack said:

"Where una dey see playful Dad tori oloun.

"May God keep him for us.

"May the man i will marry be this playful and live long."

@superteekTolu7 said:

"Like you had known immediately that he is a big fan of sunny Ade with the moves and dancing steps."

Dad steals the show at daughter's wedding with fine dance steps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had caused a stir at his daughter's wedding as he impressed on the dance floor with fine moves.

In the video shared by BellaNaija Weddings on Instagram, the bride at some points stopped as she watched her dad steal the show as he utilized the dance floor space.

The man undoubtedly couldn't contain having to share the proud moment with his daughter and expressed it in dancing.

The man did somewhat a 'hanging legwork' as he did the popular dance move while leaving his feet suspended in the air.

Source: Legit.ng