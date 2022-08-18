Nollywood veteran actor Saka, in a statement, spoke about the recent robbery attack on his home in Ogun state

Saka said he was grateful to God for protecting him and his family while adding that he is keeping a low profile after the incident

The veteran actor also spoke about his forthcoming 59th birthday while adding that he was not a flamboyant person

Popular Nigerian actor Afeez Oyetoro, better known as Saka, was in the news a few days ago after his house in Ogun was attacked by armed robbers.

Saka, during a phone conversation with Legit.ng confirmed the unfortunate incident as he appreciated God for protecting him and his household.

Saka says he is keeping a low profile. Credit: @simplysaka

Source: Instagram

The veteran actor recounted how the robbers went away with laptops, mobile phones, among others, as he told Legit.ng he is trying to keep attention away from himself.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"It was an unfortunate incident. I appreciate God for protecting me and my family. They carted away laptops and phones. Since the incident I have had to keep a low profile.”

Recall that during the attack on the actor’s home, the armed robbers demanded the outrageous sum of N20 million, which he could not provide.

Saka speaks about his 59th birthday

The robbery attack at the actor’s home coincides with the month he would celebrate his 59th birthday.

Saka, born on August 20, 1963, said he would celebrate his birthday privately with his family and close relatives.

He said his 59th birthday, which falls on Saturday, would be about prayers to God. However, Saka hinted that his 60th birthday might be celebrated in a big way.

“I don't have much plan for my 59th birthday but it will be private, just me and family. I am not a flamboyant person. I will also use it to reflect on my life, how far I have come, about my career, the areas I should improve on to get better.

"I don't know may be by next year when I would be 60, it should be more elaborate and I might call people to come celebrate with me, but this year is a reflection about the future for me."

Armed robbers attack actor Saka's home, demand N20 million

Saka made headlines over a report that armed robbers attacked his residence in Ogun state.

It was reported that the robbers, who stormed the actor’s home early Tuesday morning, demanded the sum of N20 million.

The robbers were said to have beaten the actor after he was unable to give them the outrageous sum as they carted away his mobile phones and laptops, among others.

Saka’s friend, Kayode Soaga, also confirmed the incident.

Source: Legit.ng