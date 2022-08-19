Nollywood veteran actor Saka is known for his comic roles and is regarded as a natural comedian by many of his fans

Saka is among some of the actors that have been in the Nigerian movie industry as far back as the 1990s and was a cast in Tunde Kelani's hit movie O Le Ku in 1997

The veteran actor recently made headlines after some armed robbers invaded his residence and demanded the sum of N20 million, an outrageous amount he was unable to perform

Popular comic actor Afeez Oyetoro better known as Saka, is celebrating his 59th birthday today, August 20.

Saka, in a phone call with Legit.ng said he would be celebrating privately with his family as it is a time of reflection for him.

Saka and his wife mark their 16th birthday in 2019. credit: @simplysaka

As the comic actor celebrates his 59th birthday today, Legit.ng take a look at times Saka made headlines.

1. Saka in 'I don port' advert in 2013

This was an unexpected move in 2013 as Saka switched between popular Nigerian telecommunication companies.

Saka joined MTN from Etisalat, now known as 9mobile, and was a key character in an advert that went viral all over Nigeria then.

The advert started with Saka dressed in traditional green attire only to switch into a bright yellow attire as he leads a music band. A report via Vanguard revealed Saka was paid the sum of N20 million for the deal.

2. Saka became a father when he was close to 41

The Nollywood actor, a report via PUNCH, spoke on how his career and poverty made him marry late as he wanted to be a man capable of caring for his family.

The actor, who is a father of three, while speaking about how he felt when he held his first child, said:

"I became a father when I was close to 41 (laughs). It was not too late. But it was late. However, I felt so fulfilled. I am also grateful to God that I was able to join the league of fathers. In the same week that my child was born, a friend of mine was giving away her daughter in marriage. You can imagine the gap.."

3. Saka loses dad at 98, mum at 92

The comic actor made headlines when he lost his dad Pa Dauda Oyetoro in 2014 at the age of 98 and was said to be at a movie location when his father passed away.

Saka in 2019 also lost his mother at the age of 92-year-old mother in 2019, as he shared the sad news on his Instagram page with a video of him saying his goodbyes.

4. Saka and wife Olaide celebrate 16th wedding anniversary

In 2019, Saka and his wife Olaide Saidat marked their 16th wedding anniversary as he took to social media to share some pictures.

In his statement via his social media timeline, the actor showered her with praises as he said he regretted not marrying her earlier.

5. Saka on how he became bald

Saka rocked an afro during his young age but has linked his baldness to his youthful days when he had made fun of his dad (now late), who was bald at the time.

“I cracked a joke about it with him. ‘Baami ori yin ti pa gan o.’ (Dady you are truly balded) He smiled and calmly responded ‘o fe kan iwo naa.’ (It will soon reach your turn) I laughed out VERY loud,” his narration read in part.

Robbers attack Saka's home, demand N20 million

Popular Nigerian comic actor Afeez Oyetoro better known as Saka made headlines over a report that armed robbers attacked his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

A report via PMNews revealed that the robbers, who stormed the actor’s home early Tuesday morning, demanded the sum of N20 million.

The robbers were said to have beaten the actor after he was unable to give them the outrageous sum from him as they carted away his mobile phones and laptops, among others.

