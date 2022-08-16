A video making rounds online has captured the moment a soldier returned home from redeployment to surprise his son

The little boy was playing at a field when he suddenly turned around to see his macho father standing close to him

In a sweet video shared on Instagram, he screamed 'daddy' and ran towards his father to give him a very tight hug

A little boy got the surprise of a lifetime when his father who is in the military, suddenly returned home.

In a viral video, the little boy was seen playing at a field when his dad sneakingly moved to him.

Without noticing what was going on, the little boy then turned around to see his father standing adjacent to him.

Military father returns home to surprise his son Photo Credit: @thedailyheartwarming

Source: Instagram

After a few seconds, he screamed in joy and ran towards his father. They hugged tightly as tears ran down the little boy's cheeks. He was so happy to see his dad again.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users react to emotional reunion between father and son

Tonielizabeth1 said:

"My favorite part is always when the kid, wife, etc. recognizes the person who’s returning. Just love that moment."

Shannonmassages stated:

"So heartwarming ! He really missed his dad and loves him so much what a good family ! I grew up waiting for my dad so I know the felling."

Leemiller58 noted:

"It doesn’t get any better than that! Well I guess it could if he never has to go at all. Thank you for your service Remember people your freedom is never free! God bless you and your family sir!"

Debrasaltz1 added:

"All three emotions in less than 30 seconds that boy loves you, what a great dad!"

Erika_m924 noted:

"He missed his daddy❤️. So glad they are reunited."

Pickled_booboo_kitty said:

"I'm 60 years old, today's my Dad's birthday, he's been gone since 2009, and I still miss him every day. Thanks for this."

Watch the video shared by @thedailyheartwarming below:

Soldier returns home after 6 years to surprise family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful video of a family reunion between a Nigerian man serving in the US Army has made many people emotional on social media.

The soldier, Franklyn Moses who shared the nice story with the Tiktok handle @franklymoses said he and his family have not seen each other physically for six years.

As soon as the soldier stepped down from his car and was sighted by his family comprising of his father and sister, they were overjoyed.

Source: Legit.ng