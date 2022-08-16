Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has taken to social media to call out Air France over her missing luggage

The music star noted that it has been two months and her box has not yet been recovered as she accused them of racism

According to Ayra, her laptop and other valuables are in the missing box and all her worst flight experiences have been with Air France

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, recently lost her cool and took to social media to call out Air France.

On her official Twitter page, the Bloody Samaritan singer accused the foreign airline of racism as she complained about her luggage being held back for two months now.

According to Ayra, her laptop and her music are in the box among other things as she pleaded with them to return her luggage.

Ayra Starr calls out Air France. Photo: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

See her tweet below:

In another post, the obviously frustrated singer told the airline that all she wanted was for her box to be returned and that she is not even angry anymore as she kept begging them to do the needful.

See her tweet below:

In a subsequent post, Ayra made it known that all of her worst flight experiences have been with Air France.

See below:

Internet users react to Ayra Starr’s trouble with Air France

A number of people sympathized with the singer while others noted that she should have kept such valuables in her hand luggage.

Read some of their comments below:

Jennylouiz:

“Airfrance is knowing for missing passengers luggages. I’ve been a victim twice hence I stopped boarding their airline.”

Lamiphenomenal:

“The mistake was putting your laptop in a check-in luggage.That’s too risky.”

Chiiinnnyyy:

“She even prayed for them .”

Ironbarlyn:

“Not racism this has always been their negligence with people's luggage.sending your luggage to another country.”

Kelvinodenusi:

“why’s she sounding like that “I’m emotionally downcast” woman ??? . I honestly dont know if I should laugh at this or help her tag the airline ”

Kitchen_addict:

“You get mind check in your laptop & wig. Ndo. My wigs are the first things I put in my hand luggage before any other thing.”

Vincethecommander:

“I felt that “my laptop” in my chest. It’s like you’re stealing a musicians brain when you steal that.”

Megakidsnaija:

“It’s almost annoying to fly international in recent weeks with multiple missing luggages!”

The__real_tommy__:

“The talking voice no balance the singing voice …Oya say please.”

Source: Legit.ng