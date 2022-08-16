BBNaija Level Up star Kess’ oyinbo wife, Angel, has reacted to him being put up for possible eviction

In a video making the rounds online, Angel spoke pidgin as she appealed to Nigerians to vote and keep her man in the house

She also spoke on how she loves her husband ‘woto woto’ among other things in the viral video

Big Brother Nigeria star, Kess, is one of the housemates that was nominated for possible eviction on the fourth week of the show.

The reality star’s oyinbo wife, Angel, took to social media to react to the news in a viral video.

In the clip, Kess’ oyinbo wife spoke pidgin English as she appealed to Nigerians to vote and keep her man in the house.

BBNaija star Kess' oyinbo wife speaks pidgin as she begs fans to vote. Photos: @officialking_kess

Source: Instagram

Angel noted that she believes Kess will win the show and that the money will help them and their family greatly.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Not stopping there, she spoke on her love for Kess and how she has to support her man. In her words:

“Hi everybody, I am Angel, Kess’ wife. I no go lie if I dey watch him for television e dey always give me joy. Okay, sometimes no. I no sey na my husband go win this show, no be joke. Yes the mulla will definitely help his mum build a house in Delta and family as well and for our future too. I love my husband woto woto.”

Not stopping there, Angel addressed the issue of losing their child. According to her, it would have been a great gift she would have loved to give him but it wasn’t meant to be for her child to die in her arms.

She added that it was a traumatic experience and not something that was easy to go through.

On a final note she said:

“So Kess Nation make una help me dey support my husband and vote for him till the show finish.”

See the video below:

Internet users react to Kess’ oyinbo wife campaigning for him in pidgin

Read what some of them had to say below:

Charisa_haute_couture:

“We support with our full chest! We love you Angel! You’re beautiful! ❤️❤️❤️.”

The_plussizethriftplug:

“Ok, I wasn't going to vote but now I will.”

Samitino:

“Voting for him right away, he will be d 1st to get a vote from me this season, for him to have resisted the urge to frolic with any woman in d house, he has won my heart.”

Juicy_choicy:

“Our beautiful wife. We go vote for Kess woto woto bcus you love him woto woto.”

_Joseph.can.dance:

“It's the “woto woto” for me ❤️.”

Official_danny.boy:

“I wanted to vote for bryann but now voting for kess for sure.”

Debbie27.__:

“Omggggggg..... She's sooo cute.”

Interesting.

Pere begs fans to retain Kess in the game

A former Big Brother Naija housemate Pere Egbi has said Level Up housemate Kesiena Tony Adjekpovu better known as Kess, must not leave the show now.

Kess and other housemates in the Level two house have been put up for possible eviction by Head of House Eloswag and could be leaving the BBNaija house on Sunday night if he doesn’t get enough votes.

However, fans of the show had complained that Kess wasn’t giving them enough content to keep him on the show.

Ex-BBNaija star Pere thinks otherwise as he said it was too early for Kess to leave the show.

According to the General, the fact that he is married and has just lost his son is enough reason for him to win the N100 million grand prize.

Source: Legit.ng