A video of Mavin Record's star., Ayra Starr's performance has sparked hilarious reactions on social media

The Good Samaritan crooner had an encounter with a bouncer who assisted her by carrying her like a baby on stage while she was busy entertaining the crowd

The ease at which the bouncer carried her got people wandering and asking questions about her petite body shape

A video Ayra Starr and a bouncer who assisted her during a stage performance has caused massive stir online.

In the fun video, the bouncer was seen assisting the Mavin Record star back on stage after she had gone to mix with the crowd.

Bouncer carries Ayra Starr during performance. Credit. @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

To protect her from being rough-handled, the bouncer guided Ayra Starr and carried her like a baby back on stage to continue entertaining the crowd.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The video has since gone viral on social media, with many daring the bouncer to Carry Teni like that.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Ayra Starr's video with bouncer

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Ayra Starr's video with the bouncer who carried her like a baby.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Firstlady_peng:

"Teni go find her way up there all by herself we rise by lifting others no be for who wan carry excess luggage."

Iam_larrypepper:

"Best in ashawo dress."

Iamoluwapablo:

"Waist way i day die for bouncer touch am sara."

Adeshiner:

"Na crane dem go use to lift TENI up."

Justy.official9:

"He carried her like baby wey wan see front view."

Melvin_laude:

"People go just the take risk… Imagine she come mess for the guy face."

Ayra Starr and Omarion join Tiwa Savage on stage during her Los Angeles concert

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage is one of the country's top stars who recently went on international tours.

In her concert that took place in Los Angeles, United States, her compatriot, Ayra Starr and American singer Omarion joined her on stage.

The video left many of Tiwa's fans and followers gushing as they applauded her for giving Ayra Starr a platform to perform.

Source: Legit.ng