Popular Nigerian singer, Teni, has caused a stir on social media after she revealed that she would be giving out some of her shoes

She posted videos of the footwears on her official social media page and noted that there were 43 pairs available

The videos raised reactions on social media as her fans asked funny questions about their originality and more

Talented Nigerian singer, Teni, became a topic of discussion online after she set out to give 43 pairs of shoes to fans.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the Billionaire crooner posted videos of the many shoes littered on the floor.

The music star revealed that she was giving them out and that some of them were even new pairs as she called on sneaker lovers to show interest.

Singer Teni to give out 43 pairs of shoes. Photos: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

An assistant who was also behind the camera explained that the shoes were 43 in total as Teni added that they all had to be given out.

See the video below:

Internet users react to Teni’s show giveaway

Read what some of them had to say below:

Chiomy_real:

“Wetin she wan to dey wear now, kudos sha.”

Abdul.wasiu99:

“Hope say no be fugazi ?”

Only1_ednariches:

“U try Abeg e nor easy to remember d needing. God bless u always.”

Partypacks_solution1:

“Blessed are the givers.”

Rottweiman:

“Hope she puts her autograph on em, it will be great to see those on her true fans.”

Capry_sunn:

“Ah person get 43 shoes and I get just 2”

Oma.signature:

“So thoughtful of her.”

Wendy_adamma:

“Nah Mumu dey go boutique .”

Ayomide_xc:

“That white one be like portable omolalomi and that black one na fugazzi .”

Interesting.

Teni to get US citizenship for her dogs

Teni made headlines after she took to her Twitter handle to announce she was looking for a nanny for four dogs.

However, minutes after tweeting, with many already showing interest in taking up the job, Teni, in another tweet, revealed she was getting documents together so that her dogs could travel with her to the US.

Teni revealed the process was stressful, but she added that her dogs would be travelling with her to America as she wanted to get them the US citizenship.

