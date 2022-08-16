Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo’s marriage is now being used as an example for young girls on social media

A man took to Twitter and shared Chinwo and her man’s wedding photos as he commended her decency

According to the tweep, ladies can be properly dressed and still get themselves the best husband

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo’s marriage to Blessed Uzochikwa, is now being used as an example for young ladies out there.

Just recently, a man identified as @6ixmangram on Twitter, took to his page to share a series of wedding photos of the gospel singer and her man.

Not stopping there, he accompanied them with a caption where he spoke on Chinwo’s decent appearance.

Man praises Mercy Chinwo, tells ladies they can be decent and get married. Photos: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

According to the tweep, a woman can be fully covered and properly dressed and it would not stop her from getting the best husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

On a final note, the Twitter user added that decency pays. He wrote:

“Dear Ladies you can be properly dressed, fully covered and still capture the best Husband. Decency pays ”

See the post below:

Internet users react to man’s post on Mercy Chinwo being decent and having a good husband

The tweet raised a series of mixed reactions after it went viral online and some people bashed the poster. Read some of their comments below:

Thrifted_kitchen:

“Won tun de o. #ekoshi.”

Talktogold:

“Una don start again .. coming from person wey his sister go Dey wear mad Ashewo cloths.”

Nene_egbe:

“E say na “…capture the best husband” Capture unto wild animal or what? Best husband based on what analysis exactly?? Please allow women breathe ‍♀️.”

Abimbolaicey:

“Leave everyone to wear what they like. No be una still dey follow the less clothes babes.”

Itsevasgram:

“This here is the best husband because??? Educate us please .”

Sheikhayates:

“The way men think they are a price.”

Empress_vivy:

“Oga what makes you think he is the best husband? Because he is a pastor?”

Simplytoyosi:

“Yet another day of men telling women what to wear on the body that doesn't belong to them.”

Mzsusan:

“Ekewueme singer was fully clothed on her wedding day. What happened? Many decent girls who were fully clothes attracted monsters as husband. So please shift make I see road.”

Hmm.

Dollar bills rain heavily at Mercy Chinwo's wedding reception

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that dollar bills had rained heavily as Mercy Chinwo and her hubby danced at their wedding reception.

One of the videos captured the moment Chinwo and her man were asked to exchange kisses after they were officially pronounced husband and wife.

A video from the event showed the new husband and wife gracing the dance floor as their friends and family made money rain on them.

In her usual fashion, Chinwo didn’t hold back from showing off her impressive moves on the dance floor.

Source: Legit.ng