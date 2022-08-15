It's no longer news that veteran Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem was recently diagnosed with kidney failure and has been in and out of the hospital

Eedris himself through his social media pages had revealed that he was already undergoing dialysis while in search of a donor

During a recent occasion, the "Eedris Abdulkareem Colloquium", it was revealed that the rapper's wife Shekinat Yetunde is kidney his donor

Also, at the event it was revealed how much had been raised in support of the artiste as he battles for his life

On Saturday August 13, the friends and colleagues of the veteran Nigerian music great, Eedris Abdulkareem, gathered to celebrate him, his work and help raise awareness to his current health challenges.

Eedris was hailed by most who spoke about him at the event in high praise and in salutation of his years of dedication to a struggle.

The rapper who is currently battling with a kidney-related ailment also spoke at the event organised in his honour, while thanking everyone for coming out to celebrate and support him, from Dede Mabiaku, to Baba Keke, Jude Orhorha, Myke Pam and the Lakreem All-stars, he gave a special shoutout message to a special person in his life.

The veteran human right advocate, who was not physically present at the event but spoke live via zoom, couldn't speak less of his wife Yetunde Sekinat Abdulkareem thanking her assiduously for taking up the responsibility of being his kidney donor and for not making him have to wait for months or years before getting a donor.

Eedris said during his appreciation speech:

"Thank you everybody, thank you for your love and support, I really do appreciate you all, thank you thank you and God bless you. Baba Dede Mabiaku, Abdulganiu, Sis Shola, Sis Mariam, you know the Lakreem all-star, Jahman Anikulapo-Kuti, Baba Keke Ogungbe, everybody that is present I really appreciate you guys."

After thanking people at the event he went on to reassure his fans and supporters that he was sure of getting the better of his current health emergencies.

"I want you all to know that to whom much is given much is expected, I am in strong spirit and I am very very sure Insha Allahu by the grace of almighty Allah, that I am going to come out strong and stronger after the surgery, thank you for your love, thank you for your contribution, thank you for your prayers, may God continue to bless you."

After the message of assurance of his strength of character to come out stronger after his health challenges the rapper then went on to send a special thank you message to his wife, he said:

"Also a big shout out to my wife Sekinat Yetunde Abdulkareem, may God bless you darling. I mean, I know how the procedure goes, it could have taken me maybe one year or two years, who knows before I can get a donor because the consultant said they don't encourage kidney harvesting for sale."

Eedris shared a little story during the speech about how his wife made the decision to become his donor, read the narration below:

"The first time we went to see the doctor, the doctor said that they don't encourage kidney harvesting and selling of human organs, that the donor has to be a family member, a friend, whether your daughter or your brother or your son. After the doctor said this, right there my wife decided to take all the test.

All the test that she took everything came out positive that she was compatible with me. So for this I am giving God the glory and thank God that I don't have to wait for one year or two years because I know its not really easy to get a donor. That's why I really want to thank my wife"

