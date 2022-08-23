Ace Nollywood actor Gabriel Afolayan addresses the prevalent public opinion that he is more of an actor than a musician during a chat with Legit.ng

He also spoke about a recent role he acted in a Yoruba YouTube movie, where he was the husband of a woman with Schizophrenia and how it affects his view of marriage

Gabriel also spoke about what it means to be the son of Nigerian entertainment icon Ade Love, and his personal growth as an entertainer

Prolific actor and singer Gabriel Afolayan is one of the most talented multi-lingual role interpreters amongst his peers that Nollywood has got to offer.

Afolayan hails from Agbamu, Irepodun Local Government council Kwara State and he is one of the famous sons of the legendary entertainment icon Ade Love.

Gabriel Afolayan talks about his growth as an actor and his passion for music. Photo credit: @gabbylucciii

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recently caught up with the ballad singer on some of the things he's been up to lately in an interview with Oke-Hortons Nosa, as he spoke about his role in the popular Yoruba movie Iseju Meta and his personal growth as an entertainer.

Playing Dade in Iseju Meta, what I learned

During our chat with Afolayan, he said it was a huge honour to have played Dade and the opportunity to have experienced the character.

"It is a great honour having to play Dade. The director and I are good friends. And I thank him for the opportunity to experience Dade."

He also revealed that playing Dade gave him an insight into the problems that some young couples and families go through.

"Playing Dade gave me a proper insight into the kind of problems/battles (spiritual/physical) couple/family go through. Those sad moments that love and God would need to help them pull through. In this case of schizo, dade is a supportive partner. He sees the wife and himself as one unit. Even as a love doctor (counselor), it was such a moment for him to now practise what he preaches. I enjoyed every scene shared with Temitope Anike Ami, the leading lady. It's all good energy while working."

Don't be lazy in love; staying in love is hard work. Afolayan advised young couples using his role in the movie Iseju meta as a reference.

"It is a case of "for better for worse". It teaches durability in sustaining one's affection for our partners. like my character rightly mentioned in the film while giving his speech in the opening scene... "DO NOT BE LAZY IN LOVE."

Staying relevant in the movie industry despite the ever-growing competition for roles

Afolayan also spoke about how he has been able to stay relevant in Nollywood despite the raft of young talents coming through and stiffer competition for roles. He replied said:

"By developing the craft and working consistently. The love for what I do does the magic."

He also revealed that to date, he is yet to take up any role that fully personalised him. Rather, he said he is ever still developing his art.

I believe I am still developing my art and what is certain is that a human personality keeps evolving too.

G-Fresh also spoke about what it feels like being from the great Afolayan clan, from his iconic Dad to his brothers, sisters and extended family, who are all part of the entertainment industry. He noted that he's never felt any extra pressure for being a descendant of such great legacies.

"No pressure whatsoever. We are all handling various sects of the arts. We are all happy with the growth. From Dad to Us."

I love to do music just as much as I love to act

Gabriel Afolayan recently dropped a couple of love singles; however, his musical prowess has been criticised more than his acting.

Also, his statement during an interview with the Saturday Guardian didn't help much, where he called his music career just an added trait.

However, when he spoke with Legit.ng, he tried to clarify his previous statement about his music career. He said:

"It is not a connotation. I love to do both very well. You've only seen one side more."

He also revealed that he was working on a new album and shared that the title of the yet-to-be-released project would be "Byon Da Box".

He also revealed that he was working on an animation project which tells the story of some rats that relocated from Lekki to Mushin.

"Working on an Animation IP project for Studio 6 multimedia limited titled "....straight to Mushin". It is a Rat story! a story of some rats and rodents relocating from Lekki to Mushin for a short period because of demolition of buildings in lekki. They decided to stay over at their relatives in Mushin for a while. You don't want to miss this premium fun! It is an experience!"

