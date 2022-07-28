Over N2.9 million (£5,742) has been raised so far through a GoFundMe campaign created to raise funds for Eedris Abdulkareem's kidney transplant

The singer was scheduled to undergo a kidney transplant on July 27, but it has been moved forward by doctors

It was also indicated on the GoFundMe page that a kidney donor match was identified within his family

The sum of N24 million (£48,000) would be needed for all the medical fees associated with the surgery

It is no more news that veteran Nigerian rapper and musician Eedris Abdulkareem was diagnosed with kidney failure and needed funds to get a transplant done.

A group of friends and supporters of the rapper and his family created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his surgery and fees associated with the kidney transplant.

Eedris Abdulkareem on the hospital bed. Credit: @abdulkareemeedris

According to the information on the GoFundMe page, the singer was scheduled to undergo a kidney transplant in July as a kidney donor match was identified within his family.

Eedris Abdulkareem's surgery date moved forward

However, in a recent post via Eedris' Instagram page, it was announced that the surgery which was scheduled for July 27 had been moved forward by the doctors and no substantive surgery date had been fixed yet.

Check out this post below:

At the time of writing this report, the sum of N2.9 million (£5,742) had been raised on the GoFundMe page, even though it was stated on the page that he would need a sum of N24 million (£48,000) for all the medical fees for the surgery.

However, according to a report by Legit.ng, Eedris' wife, Yetunde, was the kidney donor identified within his family.

Eedris is a popular Nigerian musician, songwriter and rapper who is widely known for his hit track 'Jaga Jaga', the biggest song in the country then. He is 48 years of age.

“I’m feeling better": Eedris Abdulkareem shares video

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that he gave his fans something to be cheerful about as he dropped an encouraging video on his Instagram page.

In the video, Eedris could be seen chilling at the beach as he addressed his numerous fans and followers about his upcoming kidney surgery.

The rapper thanked his fans for all the love they've shown him since the sad news broke and insisted that the outpouring of love and care was genuine.

