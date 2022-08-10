Popular Nollywood actress who has been nursing a terminal illness, Kemi Afolabi, has sparked hilarious reactions online

Kemi Afolabi shared a video of herself playing the game of lawn tennis on Instagram and she looked so full of life

The actress also shared a meme and fans and celebrity colleagues have expressed their joy at seeing her full of life again

Ace Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi got her fans excited and gushing at the same time after she shared some encouraging videos of herself on Instagram.

The actress who has been battling a terminal illness travelled to the US recently to continue her treatment and has been in the news with many praying to God to spare her life.

Kemi Afolabi shares videos of herself playing tennis. Credit: @kemiafolabiadesipe

Source: Instagram

Kemi shared videos of the moment she went to play lawn tennis and she looked so lively and healthy.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She also shared a video of herself vibing to a TikTok meme and fans can't get enough of the new lively Kemi they are seeing.

Watch the moment she is playing the tennis game below:

Watch the TikTok meme below:

Nigerians react to Kemi Afolabi's videos

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the encouraging videos of Kemi Afolabi having fun on Instagram.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

ak_norton:

"Alhamdullah, good to see you in a good state of health."

Abikegrocerystore:

"Enjoy yourself and get enough rest you need it."

Kemi.adesola.9803:

"We thank God for your life.... seeing you is joy."

Yeyetoyintomato:

"Continue to shine my dear, u will live long and well, amen."

Omotayoray:

"Adupe quick recovery my dear am waiting to celebrate you in Nigeria you shall return in good health more money insha allah my secret admire."

Ollyrach:

"The fact that you’re happy is everythingcontinue being happy ma."

Kemi Afolabi says she did not go to Pastor Chris for healing

Popular Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi took to social media to address rumours that she went to pastor Chris Oyakhilome for healing.

The actress has been battling lupus and she revealed that since she came public about her illness, different narratives have been flying on social media.

Afolabi's posts on her Instagram page were triggered by a young man who made fun of her and her religion because he believed the rumour that she visited Oyakhilome.

Source: Legit.ng