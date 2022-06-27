Popular Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi has affirmed that she is a devout Muslim and the photo of a woman receiving healing from Pastor Chris Oyakhilome isn't her

The mum of one pointed out that there is nothing wrong with seeking healing from a pastor because everyone serves the same God

The actress also called out a young man who left an insensitive comment on her page simply because he believed the rumour

Popular Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi has taken to social media to address rumours that she went to pastor Chris Oyakhilome for healing.

The actress has been battling lupus and she revealed that since she came public about her illness, different narratives have been flying on social media.

Kemi Afolabi says she did not go to church for healing Photo credit: @kemiafolabiadesipe

I didn't visit any church

Afolabi's posts on her Instagram page were triggered by a young man who made fun of her and her religion because he believed the rumour that she visited Oyakhilome.

The actress noted that there is nothing wrong with visiting a pastor for healing as both religions serve the same God, but there was never a time she attended a church for healing.

She shared a photo of the troll as well as his insensitive comment and called him out for trying to score cheap religion points.

Afolabi affirmed her faith as a Muslim and revealed that she has a personal relationship with Allah.

"Since the news of my illness became public, I have gotten reports of different misinformation and false narratives out there. I have ignored as my focus is on my well-being and health. I am a devout Muslim who believes in calling on God and seeking his face in times of need, this I have done consistently and JOY is certain in the End.

"Fast forward to Friday, I posted a video of me doing my personal Islamic supplications, @officialeelahandsome dropped a very disturbing comment today asking if I had just remembered that I was a Muslim or where was Islam when I was seeking solutions from the Church. Omg I was stunned at how insensitive human could get just to score religion points.

The actress also shared the source of the rumour, the photo of a woman many believed to be her, receiving healing from Oyakhilome.

Nigerians react to Kemi Afolabi's post

Kemi Afolabi thanks Nigerians for their love

Colleagues and friends of ailing actress, Kemi Afolabi, made it a top priority to ask the public for financial assistance on her behalf.

Afolabi in an interview finally opened up on her battle with lupus and revealed how she spends over a million naira on prescribed pills weekly.

In a video sighted on Toyin Abraham's page, Kemi Afolabi appreciated Nigerians for their love and support.

The outpour of love gave the actress the courage to stay alive and the zeal to fight.

