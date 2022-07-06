Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi is now in the care of medical experts at the John Hopkis hospital in the US for her lupus treatment

Months ago the actress broke doen in an interview as she cried out for help while revealing that she was given just five years to live

In a post on her Instagram page, Afaolabi thanked her fans and colleagues who made the journey to a better life possible for her

Popular Yoruba actress Kemi Afolabi is finally getting the much needed medical attention to help her stay alive with her battle with lupus.

Some colleagues of the actress took it upon themselves to publicly source for funds for Afolabi so that she can continue to afford her media nation to stay alive.

Kemi Afolabi leaves Nigeria for her lupus treatment Photo credit: @kemiafolabiadesipe

Source: Instagram

The latest update on the actress and her ailment is that she has finally made it to the John Hopkins hospital in Maryland US with her mum to start proper treatment.

Media personality Chudeity shared a video of the actress at the airport with Yomi Fabiyi and Afolabi herself took to her Instagram page to announce the good news as well as thank everyone involved.

"I commence my lupus treatment journey today 06/30/2022 with @hopkinsmedicine ALIHAMDULILAH Some beautiful souls made this happen, God bless you all❤️ wish me luck"

Prayers up for Kemi Afolabi

Fans and colleagues of the actress flooded her comment section with positive words and prayers for complete healing.

Read some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng below:

biodunstephen:

"Our prayers are with you."

folorunshoadeola:

"May almighty ALLAH be with you. We are praying for you sis❤️"

adediwurablarkgold:

"God's perfect healing."

joynelly22:

"The Lord that started it will perfect it to the end in Jesus name "

efejenefex:

"It will end in praise in Jesus name Amen."

opeyemi_aiyeola1:

"Divine healing by His grace"

Kemi Afolabi says she did not go to Pastor Chris for healing

Popular Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi took to social media to address rumours that she went to pastor Chris Oyakhilome for healing.

The actress has been battling lupus and she revealed that since she came public about her illness, different narratives have been flying on social media.

Afolabi's posts on her Instagram page were triggered by a young man who made fun of her and her religion because he believed the rumour that she visited Oyakhilome.

Source: Legit.ng