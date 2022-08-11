Popular Nollywood actress Uchenna Nnanna Maduka got her fans talking when she shared a video of her experience abroad online

The movie star noted that the expensive yan she bought all the way from Nigeria and shipped abroad has spoilt

She cut the tuber of yam into pieces and they have been damaged due to the heat in the location, Nigerians have reacted to the video

Ace Nollywood actress, Uchenna Nnanna Maduka, got social media buzzing when she shared videos of what happened to some of the goods she shipped abroad.

The thespian seriously rants after the expensive tubers of yam she shipped from Nigeria down to an undisclosed country abroad got spoilt.

Uchenna Nnanna complains about spoilt yam she shipped abroad. Credit: @uchennannanna

Source: Instagram

She ranted that she spent a lot of money to ship the food item but abroad weather spoilt it.

Uchenna noted that she paid for flight for the tubers of yam as she maintained cut them into pieces to reveal how damaged they are.

She disclosed that she is so sad because she spent N2,000 naira each to buy the yams.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Uchenna's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the actress post about her spoilt yam.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Bukkiey:

"The yam visa has expired, just take heart."

Db_naturals_:

"No vex nnem Yam na hot cake here sef not to talk of shipping it all the way."

Rosythrone:

"We're putting you in prayers for God to give u the strength to move on, take heart."

Iamkellyeazy:

"At least the other 1 Yam still standing strong."

U_bian:

"Why will you buy just 2 yam and ship abroad, when there is African store. It's the same 2k or 3k for one yam over here."

Source: Legit.ng