Popular gospel singer Mike Abdul has taken to his Instagram page to reveal how a recent stage performance by Tiwa Savage has left in feeling like a mess

Recently the singer Tiwa Savage revealed that she wasn't referring to the regular male and female physical relationship in her song "Somebody's son" but rather to Jesus Christ

In the video shared by Mike Abdul, he commented that Tiwa's recent revelation caught him by surprise and has got him in his feeling

Ace gospel singer Mike Abdul couldn't hide his admiration of Tiwa Savage's talents in a post recently shared on his page.

Abdul wrote, saying the recent revelation made by Tiwa Savage about her 2021 hit song "Somebody's Son" messed him up.

Gospel singer Mike Abdul says Tiwa Savage's recent statement about her song "Somebody's son" messed him up Photo credit:@mikeabdulnaija

Source: Instagram

The Christian faith singer's comment is coming after Tiwa had revealed that her song, "Somebody's son", was a Christian song and not particularly a secular song.

The mother of one explained in the clip shared by Abdul that her management had warned her when she wrote the song not to release it because guys won't be able to sing along to it.

Tiwa narrated in the video that she explained to her management that the somebody's son she was talking about in her song was not a boyfriend or a male lover, but instead, it was Jesus Christ.

See Mike Abdul's caption for the post:

"Tiwa Savage @tiwasavage reaLLy messed me up this time I'm coming abeg ........."

Read the reactions the post generated below:

@weirdmcofficial:

"I loveeeee this FATHER thank YOU."

@omotola_jaiyeola:

"So the somebody is now God! Okay o tiyemi."

@kingakintayo:

"Jesus loves you ❤️ @tiwasavage."

@realtor_heritage:

" for real?."

@elladera007:

" Jesus is the only Son that truly matters. I've got more respect for Tiwa for this ."

