Top Nigerian musician, Tiwa Savage, was recently in New York City when she met singer Burna Boy’s ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don.

The Somebody’s Son crooner seemed excited to meet the British rapper, and she took to her social media page to share a video of them together.

In the clip, Tiwa and Stefflon were all smiles as they bantered for the camera to the joy of fans.

Tiwa Savage and Stefflon Don link up in New York. Photos: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian singer also accompanied the video with a caption that reads:

“NYC link up with a baddie. @stefflondon”

See the video below:

Internet users react to video of Tiwa Savage with Stefflon Don in NYC

It didn’t take long for Tiwa’s video with Stefflon to go viral, and it raised a series of interesting reactions from fans. Read some of them below:

Iamallfingerz:

“Sugar lady.”

Life_we_living11:

“Two Breakfast ”

Angel_butches_:

“They look alike ❤️❤️”

Pe_ace4390:

“Beautiful .”

Nice one.

Fans slam Tiwa Savage over revealing outfit

Barely a few days after a video of Tiwa Savage saying that her hit song Somebody’s Son was about Jesus Christ, the singer sparked reactions with her outfit at an event.

The video showed the Nigerian music star rocking a revealing black outfit as she showed a side view of her backside.

Tiwa cared less about what many would say as she was seen laughing as she showed off her outfit.

A number of people blasted the singer's revealing outfit, and one of them wrote:

"See person wey write a song for Jesus."

Tiwa Savage says she was referring to Jesus in Somebody's Son

In a previous report, Nigerian female singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage gave details about her hit song ‘Somebody’s Son’, released in 2021.

Tiwa, who was one of the headliners at the BudXLagos FIFA Kick-Off Concert at Eko Hotel, Lagos, during her performance, paused to tell her fans the story behind the song.

The Nigerian music star who featured American singer Brandy on the hit song said she was referring to Jesus Christ, adding that everyone was looking for him.

Source: Legit.ng