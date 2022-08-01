Tiwa Savage shared more details about her hit single ‘Somebody’s Son’ during a concert in Lagos over the weekend

While many think the song is about love, Tiwa, in a statement, said Jesus Christ was the ‘Somebody’s Son’ she was referring to

Tiwa said she was told making the song her first single was a risk as it was considered to be a song for girls

In a recent statement, Nigerian female singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage gave details about her hit song ‘Somebody’s Son’ released in 2021.

Tiwa, who was one of the headlines at the BudXLagos FIFA Kick-Off Concert at Eko Hotel, Lagos, over the weekend during her performance, paused to tell her fans the story behind the song.

The Nigerian Pop who featured American singer Brandy on the hit song said she was referring to Jesus Christ, adding that everyone was looking for him.

In her words:

“I am going to tell you guys this story, when I did this song, yeah, a lot of people were like ‘this is a sure hit but only girls are going to sing this song, guys are not going to sing it. And they were like Tiwa you are taking a risk by making it your first single.’

”I said to them don’t worry one day I am going to tell this story. You see somebody’s son I was talking about is actually Jesus Christ. For real, so whether you’re a man or woman we are all looking for that somebody’s son right”.

Fan hugs Tiwa Savage on stage during live performance

A highlight of Tiwa’s performance at the BudXLagos FIFA Kick-Off Concert at Eko Hotel, Lagos, over the weekend showed when a male fan took to the stage and unexpectedly hugged her for some seconds.

The singer, who was surprised and didn’t expect it allowed the fan and went on to give a funny facial expression after he was taken away from the stage.

Despite the incident, she went on with her performance like nothing happened.

