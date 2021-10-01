American celebrities have shown that Tiwa Savage's latest song is a banger as they danced to the hit track

With their facemasks on, Brandy and Naturi (Power's Tasha) sang along with others who love the song

Social media users who commented on the video said that it shows that Tiwa may be on her way to winning the Grammy

American singer Brandy and popular Power actress Naturi Naughton who played Tasha were seen with other people singing along to Tiwa Savage's newest hit, Somebody's Son.

In a video shared on Instagram by Tunde Ednut, the ladies with others were huddled together as they looked into the camera filming them.

The artists really love the song. Photo source: @mufusatundeednut, @tiwasavage, @brandy, @naturi4real

Source: Instagram

They love it

They danced and laughed to show that they really enjoyed the song's rhythm. It should be noted that Brandy was also featured in the song.

Watch the amazing video below:

In hours the video was shared on the platform, it gathered over 100,000 views. Legit compiled some of the reactions the clip got below:

almufassaltechstore said:

"Tiwa Savage Isssssssssss Pleeenryyyyy."

itz_officiala1 said:

"Is that not Tasha St. Patrick (naturi naughton) in Power? Massive!!"

pinkydofficial said:

"She is ageless, brandy Na vampire o."

drcherryb said:

"This is actually another Heartbreak song oo! Just that it's not a sorrowful one lol!! The song is a hit."

oni_of_atlantaga said:

"Am seen Ghost ii Mother in this video Tasha in Power."

oduwa_egbon said:

"Nigeria to the world!!!!"

Davido ran into Tiwa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Singer Davido does not hide his love for spending his fortune on luxury jewellery pieces and he once again made yet another stop at his dealer’s store in New York City.

The 30 BG crooner ran into his Nigerian colleague, Tiwa Savage, at the same store and he seemed really excited.

Davido took to his Instastory channel with videos showing the new accessories that have been added to his ever-growing collection.

Prior to Tiwa’s arrival, the 30 BG boss had already splurged millions on a Patek Philippe wristwatch and he couldn’t help but encourage the My Darling crooner to also make a worthy purchase.

