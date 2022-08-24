Legendary musician Onyeka Onwenu performed at an August meeting gathering some days ago, and she shared moments with fans online

Videos posted on Onwenu’s official Instagram page captured the moment she took the stage by storm and held fellow women spellbound with her performance

Many impressed fans were spotted in the singer's comment section with positive remarks and words of commendation

Veteran entertainer Onyeka Onwenu joined fellow women for an August meeting gathering some days ago, and she made sure to thrill them with good music.

The 70-year-old musician flooded her official Instagram page with videos that captured how she serenaded guests at the gathering with her dazzling performances.

Onyeka Onwenu thrills audience with energetic performance. Photo: @onyekaonwenu

Source: Instagram

“And we cried singing OchieDike, a song written by my mum - Hope Onwenu. God bless Nigerian women. You are the best,” the respected musician wrote in the caption of one of the video posts.

Check out the video below:

Onyeka Onwenu thrills the crowd

The musician in a different post mentioned how she had an enjoyable time at the gathering.

She wrote:

"It was truly a most enjoyable day. Fine fine baby you no go fine pass your mother!"

Social media users react

tiawobabatunde said:

"Been a while mama love you and God keep you more for us ❤️."

ami.yaki said:

"I love you so much..I can relate cos I have read my father's daughter like 4 times now..God bless you,the stallion."

larafadele said:

"Nwayin oma , you're still my favourite dedem. Love you loads ❤️."

preciouscapable said:

"Thank you for making my childhood beautiful with your songs❤️."

sylvia_ikeji said:

"I’ll legit pay to attend your concert ."

e.ekene said:

"My beloved mother. I cried listening to this song, my mother died when it was almost time for her to enjoy."

