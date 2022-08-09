Singer Kizz Daniel continues to receive backlash on social media amid his arrest drama in Tanzania where he refused to perform at a show

Dissatisfied Nigerians compared the singer to his colleague, Davido, who also performs in different parts of the world but seldom has issues

One social media user particularly mentioned how the 30BG singer has a better work ethic despite being from a wealthy background

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has left a bitter taste in the mouths of his fans and supporters following his recent arrest and release in Tanzania.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the Buga hitmaker was picked up after refusing to show up at a concert where he was billed to perform.

The promoter during a live video session with media personality, Daddy Freeze, claimed that Kizz Daniel refused to perform because he was waiting for a gold chain that had been delayed by his airline.

Even after he was offered other accessories, the singer refused to attend the event despite being in the country.

Amid the drama, Nigerians have lampooned Kizz Daniel on social media especially as it is now becoming a trend for the afrobeats superstars.

Some music lovers took to Twitter comparing the singer to colleague, Davido, who equally flies from country to country for shows and seldom has any issues with organisers.

Read what Nigerians are saying below:

@dondekojo said:

"Even Davido, with generational wealth has better work ethic than this boy, it’s always hilarious to see him ending up in these situations ALL the time."

@ObongRoviel said:

"None of Kizz Daniel excuses will make sense to me tbh. Davido will perform in two countries in a day and still rush back to Osun state, enter okada and shout Imole everywhere."

@munah said:

"This is why Baba Imade is my fave. He hustle die, you’ll think he’s running from generational curse. Davido plis >>>"

@YorubaBoy__ said:

"This Kiss Daniel matter will make you respect Davido, Wizkid and Burna work ethic. Going from one country to another making their fans happy."

@_toy09 said:

"Burna Boy, Wizzy, Fire Boy, Rema and Davido doing us proud out there. E reach #Kizzdaniel turn, na arrest for Tanzania we Dey hear. VADO you mess up Abeg."

