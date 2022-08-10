A Cameroonian has taken to social media to celebrate his relocation to another West African country, Nigeria

The excited man shared a video capturing his trip from Cameroon to Nigeria and appreciated the people who made his migration possible

While stating that he is nervous and excited, the young man is optimistic about getting a job and living happily in Nigeria

A Cameroonian caused a stir on social media after he announced his relocation to Nigeria with excitement.

The man with the handle @daddyclivert made the announcement on TikTok with a video capturing his relocation journey.

The man celebrated relocating to Nigeria. Photo Credit: TikTok/@daddyclivert

His video was captioned, "Thank you all for making this possible. Im so nervous but excited. Wish me luck guys."

The video showed how he got to his country's airport via a private car and then when he touched down in Lagos.

He is optimistic about getting a job and living fine in Nigeria

Many Nigerians expressed surprise about his decision, but he was super excited.

Responding to a netizen who asked if he had a family to support him in Nigeria, the man revealed that he has enough savings with him.

He was also upbeat about settling down fine. He said:

"No. I have enough savings with me. Plus I will get a job and live happily. I’m Cameroonian."

Nigerians react

Ejima said:

"Nigeria is full of freedom and happiness, if not for the bad government, Nigeria would have been the best country in the world."

Glowing said:

"Welcome to my country I pray and know it’s will Favour you as long you don’t give up welcome."

olivetta_chantal2341 said:

"I'm coming back soon to join you....once peter obi becomes president.. hope to meet you when I come back,i miss my father land like crazy."

Chukwuemeka DjPrinzy said:

"When you get here do not base in lagos, move to Abuja Nigeria. lagos got no peace of mind to give u."

Nancy said:

"Ehn haha okay oh..,but you have to promise to stay with us for better or worse sha my brother?all the way."

