Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has held a press conference to address the issue that happened in Tanzania that led to his arrest

The Buga crooner blamed flight delays, and some logistic issues that made him miss the show he was payed to perform at in the country

He apologised to the fans and vowed to do a free show to make up for the disappointment, Nigerians have reacted to his apology video

Ace Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has finally reacted to his ordeal in Tanzania by holding a press conference to give his own account of what happened.

The hits maker confirmed that he was contracted to perform at a show in the country but couldn't make it due to some logistics and delays in flights from neighbouring connecting countries.

Kizz Daniel apologises to Tanzanians.

Source: Instagram

The show promoter got Kizz Daniel arrested and was released after spending a few hours in detention.

The Buga crooner appealed to all the fans that got disappointed by what happened and promised to do a free make-up show for them.

Nigerians react to Kizz Daniel's apology

Social media users in Nigeria have reacted differently to Kizz Daniel's apology to Tanzanian fans.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Concept_mamii:

"Lmao he did the same thing in Sierra Leone last year."

Adunkebamidele:

"I love Kizz for sure but what does he mean by free show though, didn’t they pay for that show."

Balo_ng:

"This is not the first time he's apologizing, apology without a changed behavior means nothing. Someone will just be at the peak of his career and vum, em village people go start work."

Vicozoh:

"All this drama could easily be avoided…..baba focus joor..no come Dey buga any how."

_.Kalisha__:

"If na Wizkid now them go nearly tie am‍♀️‍♀️ see Oga of pride here."

Show promoter speaks up on Kizz Daniel’s arrest

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Kizz Daniel's arrest in Tanzania had sparked huge reactions on social media with many saying he deserved it.

Following the arrest, the show promoter who paid and booked the singer, Stephen Uwa revealed how much went into getting Kizz Daniel to show up in Tanzania.

Stephen revealed how desperately he provided new outfits and accessories for Kizz who refused to take them because his bag never arrived.

