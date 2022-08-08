American rapper Travis Scott recently had his concert at the popular O2 Arena and he made sure to give his fans a taste of the afrobeat experience

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Scott brought Nigeria’s Davido on stage to thrill the audience

Interestingly, another video circulating online showed singer Wizkid watching the performance from his spot at the O2 arena

Top US rapper Travis Scott has sparked sweet reactions from Nigerians online after giving his fans a wholesome taste of the afrobeats experience at his recent O2 Arena concert.

Fans who stormed the venue to watch their favourite rapper perform had no idea that they would also be getting performances from one of Nigeria’s biggest music stars.

US rapper Travis Scott brings Davido out at concert. Photo: @travisscott/@davido

Source: Instagram

Halfway into the concert, Scott sent the audience wild with excitement after calling Davido on stage to perform.

The 30BG crooner hit the stage in style and performed Fall and IF, with the charged-up crowd singing the songs word for word.

Watch video below:

Social media users react

seniorman_scorp said:

"All the "Travis scott doesn't know Davido" talk go end now."

iam_darajunior said:

"Did I just heard yuh say Travis Scott picked out Davido ... No stress real sabi real."

jhay_097 said:

"No be to snap with Travis, you perform."

richghaleeb001 said:

"Omo while others artists are busy taking picture my OBO is on his bag ."

officialjboyabaga said:

"Naija no dey joke, thanks to all the OGs for the way they’re making for us out there, when the time is right, I Jboy Abaga will shutdown O2 and many other big shows worldwide."

Wizkid spotted watching performance

A different video also captured Nigeria's Wizkid at his spot in the O2 Arena watching the performance.

Although the Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner didn't perform, he had a swell time at the show.

Source: Legit.ng