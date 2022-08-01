Veteran Nigerian comedian, Okey Bakassi, recently caused a buzz on social media after he waded into the country’s political discussion

Popular Nigerian comedian, Okey Bakassi, was recently on the lips of social media users after he revealed his choice of presidential candidate.

According to the veteran entertainer, Peter Obi of the Labour Party has his support. Not stopping there, the comedian went ahead to give his reasons.

Bakassi noted that he will be supporting and voting for Peter Obi so that he can fix the country and other politicians such as Buhari and Tinubu would not have to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Okey Bakassi speaks on why he will support Peter Obi against Tinubu. Photos: @okeybakassi

Source: Instagram

He also added that it is also to make sure that Atiku won’t have to live in Dubai. In his words:

“I don't want Atiku or Tinubu to fail, I just want Nigeria to succeed. I'll support and vote for @PeterObi to fix Nigeria, so in their very old age, Buhari & Tinubu won't be going to London for medical treatment and Atiku won't live in Dubai. #saveNigeria”.

See his tweet below:

Okey Bakassi’s post raises mixed reactions

Not long after the comedian shared his thoughts online, the post went viral and drew a number of interesting comments from Nigerians. Read some of them below:

Faithel_barbie:

“Stray bullet i love the way he addressed it no disrespect.”

Ochuwa08:

“Which old age again? is 86years not old age enough?”

Drdonchizzy:

“No better words.....I couldn't agree more.”

Ketostore_ng:

“box of wisdom.”

Nikkybest52:

“The table is finished .”

Interesting.

