Popular Nigerian singer and rich kid, Davido, appears to also be greatly feeling the inflation in the country

Just recently, news made the rounds that the naira has crashed to N710 per dollar, and Davido took to his page to react

According to the billionaire’s son who is currently in the Netherlands, the glass of drink with him was worth 25,000 in naira

The current inflation in Nigeria has continued to cause an outcry on social media, even from top singer and billionaire son, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke.

On July 27, 2022, news made the rounds online that the naira has further crashed to N710 per $1.

This news was met with a lot of sadness from Nigerians seeing as it was going to further affect people’s standards of living.

Davido laments as naira becomes N710 per dollar. Photos: @davido

Popular music star, Davido, was not left out of the complaints, and he took to his social media page to lament.

He posted a note where he simply wrote:

“$1 = N710 .”

In a subsequent post, the music star, who was in the Netherlands at the time, posted a photo of his glass of drink and noted that in naira, it cost N25,000.

See his posts below:

Internet users speak on Davido’s reaction to N710 per dollar

A number of fans mirrored Davido’s concern on social media. They also noted that for the billionaire’s son to be complaining, then the situation had gotten very dire. Read some of their comments below:

Veevyane__:

“This dollar wahala go touch everybody one way or the other.”

Stereo399:

“The money dey go from top to bottom.”

Temi_tayo2:

“Money wey no get value”Useless currency.”

Unified_wale:

“For Davido to complain, this inflation dey deal with everybody ooo.”

Props_plaza:

“I’m glad even the rich converts to Naira.”

Becky_igwe:

“Nawa o for this small thing?”

Hypemanguru:

“Abeg make una leave Nigeria dem don spoil am finish. The country is now the least in Africa but have youths who are top in Africa. What a mirage.”

Hmm.

